Elizabeth Hurley Proves She’s Still Got It in Sexy Bikini Photos

Courtesy Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley looked flawless in her latest bikini snaps from her vacation to the Seychelles islands.

The Royals actress, 51, shared a stunning photo of herself looking fierce in a tiny leopard-print bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. Hurley showed off her natural beauty and left her hair down while posing on the beach. “Meeeoooww,” she captioned the Monday, April 17, photo.

Release your inner Pagan #sunworship @sixsenseszilpasyon @elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

💋 @elizabethhurleybeach @fregateislandprivate A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 13, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Hurley previously posted a video of herself in the same swimsuit on April 9. In the clip, she flaunts her toned figure while dancing around by the water. "Release your inner Pagan #sunworship,” she wrote, tagging Six Senses Zil Pasyon, a luxury resort on a private island in the Seychelles.

The longtime Estée Lauder spokeswoman, who is mom of a 15-year-old son, Damian, also shared a pic in a red-hot bikini from her swimwear line. (It retails on her site for $167.) Hurley waded into the ocean and showed off her toned abs for the sultry snap. She captioned it with a kiss emoji.

