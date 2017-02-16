Ali Mitton for Playboy

Buh-bye Hogwarts! Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne is stripping down for Playboy’s March/April 2017 issue. In the black-and-white shots, Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2, bares her booty while looking seductively at the camera.



“I’m very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, ‘The Feminist Mystique.’ A big thank you to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for such a unique opportunity. #NakedIsNormal,” the Vampire Diaries actress, 26, wrote on Instagram along with one of her shots on Monday, February 13.



As previously reported, Hugh Hefner’s son, Cooper Hefner — who also happens to be engaged to Byrne — revealed in a statement on Monday, February 13, that Playboy is bringing back nudity after the publication’s short-lived ban on naked photos.



"I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake," Cooper, 25, who serves as Playboy’s chief creative officer, explained in a post published on Playboy’s website. "Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Cooper proposed to Byrne in August 2015. The Playboy heir jetted overseas to the U.K. to ask her father for permission and popped the question with a gorgeous yellow diamond in her birthplace of London.

The March/April 2017 issue of Playboy, which features Elizabeth Elam on the cover, hits newsstands February 28.

