You better work! Kendall Jenner’s toned body at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show didn't come without any effort. To get into tip-top shape, the 21-year-old supermodel worked out with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson “almost every day.”

While Peterson admits that Jenner is athletically and genetically gifted, he says, “people will find it hard to believe, that girl squats, dead-lifts and does pull-ups.” The fitness guru tells Us Weekly exclusively that the supermodel also did “a lot of sled-pushing, a lot of lateral banded work, up and down the track, and a lot of very high-intensity cardio intervals” before hitting the runway.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is “fully in the zone” when it comes to working out, but Gunnar doesn’t let clients wear headphones while in the gym with him. He says, “One time I had somebody come in who wanted to wear headphones during the workout and I’m like, 'Let’s not do that.' I find it rude. Maybe it’s not my place to find it rude, but I do. I think if I were cool with that, Kendall would put these LG Force headphones on and be like, ‘See you later!’ tune out and go.”

But the trainer relaxed his no-headphones rule as he teamed up with LG to create the ultimate workout using their series of Tone Bluetooth headsets to keep the music (and motivation) flowing.



Peterson says, “The workout is pretty aggressive, but you can work up to it and you can do all of the movements, which put you in different directions, different planes of motion, and you don’t have to worry about the headphones coming off — there are no wires.” The trainer tells Us, “The music is what motivates everyone in their workout. [With these headphones] you don’t sacrifice sound quality, you don’t lose out. Even if you sweat, they don’t get glitchy because they’re water-resistant.

Peterson’s workout will debut this month, but be sure to get inspired in advance by watching Jenner walk down the runway tonight at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

