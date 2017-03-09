Taking the plunge! Khloe Kardashian looked ravishing in red in her latest figure flaunting Instagram post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8 by sharing a show-stopping snap of herself in a skintight dress.

Kardashian styled the the bright, bodycon dress with some orange eyeshadow and nude lipgloss, and wore her honey blonde hair in waves over her shoulders.

#InternationalWomensDay ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

The eye-popping photo comes just days after the 32-year-old’s BFF, Malika Haqq opened up to Us Weekly about Kardashian’s relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

She told Us exclusively that her famous friend is “unbelievably happy” with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 25 and added: "[She's doing] amazing."

Us also revealed the lovebirds are considering a walk down the aisle, just six months after they began dating.

My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

“They’re taking about getting married,” a Kardashian source told Us.

During a January 12 appearance on Extra, the Good American designer admitted herself that she hopes Thompson is the one.

"I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find the one,” she told host Terri Seymour. “And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s, like, the best. And yeah, so I hope so. Only time will tell.”

