She’s officially back. Kim Kardashian showed off her toned, slimmed-down figure while donning a black two-piece bikini on vacation with her famous family on Sunday, January 29.

The reality star, who was in Costa Rica to film with her clan for their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, looked relaxed as she lounged poolside with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and assistant Stephanie Sheppard. After soaking up the sun — and displaying her abs — the Selfish author, 36, stepped out for dinner with Kourtney, going braless in a pink sheer bodysuit and semi-sheer striped black pants.

The much-needed vacation came after Kardashian feared for her life during her Paris robbery last October and following her husband Kanye West’s hospitalization in November.

But the famous family's getaway wasn’t all that relaxing — as previously reported by Us Weekly, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her three kids, Scott Disick, left Costa Rica early after he got into an explosive fight with the Kardashian family.

"Scott went missing in Costa Rica," a source told Us of what went down. "After spending the day at the family compound, Scott didn't turn up and went MIA for several hours. They started to look for him, and security and production sources told the family that Scott was at production's hotel and rented a room there." Disick, who a production source says was “hiding in a hotel” room, angered the family who were "upset he would bring someone he barely knows." The self-proclaimed Lord then bailed for Miami, where he’s spent the past week getting cozy with various models at the Setai Hotel.



"The family is deeply disappointed," the source told Us. "Kourtney is not upset that he's seeing other women. She's upset he would disrupt the family vacation with the kids there and the whole family there and hide a girl in the hotel."

