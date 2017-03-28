Jay Cutler should have been cut from the Bears long ago 😍. The football pro is letting it all hang out while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico, with his wife, Kristin Cavallari, who thankfully (for Us) is documenting it all on social media.



Courtesy Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

The former MTV star, 30, posted a snap on Instagram of her hubby in the buff on Tuesday, March 28, baring his booty for all to see. “‘Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free’ - @tony2coats,” the shoe designer captioned the photo of Cutler, 33, looking out over the ocean while also giving fellow NFL alum Tony Coats a shout-out.



The couple jetted off to Tulum shortly after Cutler was released from his team on March 9. The getaway has been seemingly much needed for the athlete, who also joined his wife in drinking rosé all day on Monday.

Swingin' around ☀️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

“Be with a man who will drink rose with you,” Cavallari wrote alongside an Instagram stories photo of Cutler drinking with her at their hotel. She also shared a series of LOL videos of Cutler drunkenly walking around and goofing off while shopping with her.



“Is this for men?” Cutler could be heard saying in another funny video while holding up a lace kimono and metallic pants.

As previously reported, the hunk was with the Bears for eight seasons. “I appreciate Jay’s professionalism throughout this process and throughout my two years with him here in Chicago,” Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said in the statement earlier this month. “I will always appreciate his toughness and respect his accomplishments on the field with the Bears. He leaves here holding nearly every passing record with this storied franchise and I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!