Sarah Hyland’s recent weight loss is due to being on bed rest, the Modern Family star revealed on Twitter on Wednesday, May 24. In an emotional post, the actress hit back at those who’ve accused her of promoting anorexia.

"I haven't had the greatest year. Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy,” she wrote. “I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told that I can't work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting."

"I love to be STRONG," the actress, 26, continued. "Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of 'being skinny.' Which many of you have told me that I am too much of ... you're right. No one's head should be bigger than their body but considering that I've basically been put on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like."

Hyland — who underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 — opened up in the lengthy post because she’s being “accused of promoting anorexia” after posting an Instagram photo of herself dressed in only an oversize Sherwood anti-bullying T-shirt.

“I want young girls to know that's NOT my intention," she continued on Twitter. "While these comments don't affect me, they may affect others. So I'm here to say that no one should aim to be the weight that I am right now. … It's never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one's arms. But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be."

As previously reported, Hyland canceled her SAG Awards appearance in January due to health reasons. That said, she assured fans on Wednesday that she’ll be OK.

"There's no need to worry!” she concluded. “I’ve been down before and I'll probably be down again in my lifetime but I'm steadfast and solid and will conquer my obstacles.”

