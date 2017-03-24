Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham. Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com; JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images; Steve Mack/Getty Images

Busting out! Teen Mom stars Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans have all taken to Instagram to flaunt major cleavage in sponsored posts for the same strapless — and backless! — push-up bra.

#ad In love with my @sneakyvaunt push up! Backless, strapless and adjustable cleavage.. best invention ever! They've just launched, go check them out! A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Lowry, Evans and Abraham, all 25, have put their curves on display in the Sneaky Vaunt bra, which has most likely been popping up in your Insta feed thanks to its many celeb endorsers. (Amber Rose was the first to gain attention for sporting the lingerie trend earlier this month when she gave her 36H bust a boost in a nearly NSFW video.)

Abraham slipped into the Sneaky Vaunt in an Instagram clip posted on Thursday, March 23. The 16 and Pregnant alum used her surgically enhanced assets to showcase how the bra worked. She jiggled her breasts — proving that the bra stays in place, as the company promises — before tightening the laces to show off even higher cleavage.

For her part, Lowry (who is currently pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with a partner who has yet to be identified) gave her “girls” a “lift in the right direction,” as she explained on Instagram, by also tightening up the laces on her bra.

And Evans, dressed in nothing but black tights and a matching Sneaky Vaunt bra, said that the undergarment “gave [her] boobs LIFE!” because it “works with everything [she] owns.” In her Boomerang video, the Wilmington, North Carolina, resident stands in her walk-in closet as she tightens the laces for a fuller chest. As she asks, “Who doesn’t want the girls to look this good?”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!