Kevin Hart Shows Off His Six-Pack Abs in Hot Underwear Picture

Well, hello, Mr. Hart! Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Saturday, April 22, to show off his rock-hard abs. The 37-year-old comedian posted a revealing photo of himself wearing only a pair of snug boxer-briefs, captioning the pic, "Hard work is paying off…..Still not done yet tho. The grind is real…Stay ready so you don't have to get ready.”

The grind certainly looks real. In the pic, the Central Intelligence actor flexes his arms and points to his impressive six-pack. "Please excuse the dumbass look on my face….I'm just excited about the results," he wrote. "I have to be honest, eating clean has helped me tremendously…" He also shouted out Tommy John for his underwear, which he described as "comfort at its best" and "the best underwear on the market, damn it."

Prior to posting the shirtless pic, the Get Hard star shared a photo of himself with Usher and some other friends at a Soul Cycle class. He captioned the picture, "Soul Cycle on a Saturday!!!!! #livelovelaugh #GoodTimesWithGreatPeople #HealthIsWealth."

All that hard work certainly seems to be be paying off.