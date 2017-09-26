But it's worth it! Andy Samberg joked that he's only "sleeping a little bit" since becoming a dad while attending the Fox Fall Party in West Hollywood on Monday, September 25.

"She’s not crying all the time. That’s nice," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly at the event. "I feel like everyone gets peed on. I don’t have a crazy one. I’d have to mine my mind. I’m too sleepy for remembering memories."

Samberg's rep exclusively confirmed to Us last month that the star and his wife, Joanna Newsom, secretly welcomed a baby girl. The pair never announced the singer's pregnancy and kept their daughter's arrival private.

"It's going wonderfully," Samberg added to Us on Monday night.

The Saturday Night Live alum and Newsom got engaged in February 2013 after five years of dating. They tied the knot seven months later at the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California.

Samberg opened up about married life during The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2015. "We've had two [anniversaries] and I've remembered both," he joked at the time. "And we did the thing where you do the gifts where there's the thing it has to be made of for the year. And the first year it's paper and [the second year] is cotton. Cotton I got her a 'Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer' sweatshirt and paper I wrote on a piece of paper, 'We can buy that table that you want.'"

