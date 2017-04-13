Armie Hammer Almost Missed Son’s Birth Due to This Gnarly Injury

Close call! Armie Hammer chatted on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, April 12, explaining to the late-night host why he almost missed the birth of his son, Ford Douglas, back in January. When Kimmel questioned the 30-year-old on why there is a photo of the actor in a hospital gown, kissing his wife Elizabeth Chambers’ baby bump, Hammer said, “She’s actually four days due when that picture was taken.”

"Right before she was supposed to have the baby, I tore my pectoral muscle completely off my skeleton. I was in the gym with my brother-in-law, John; we were just working out," the Free Fire star explained. “They went in and they opened it up and they go, 'Your muscle is frayed. You don't live very gently, do you?' I was like, 'No, I've never been accused of that.' So, I'm walking around my house — like really kind of hobbling — and my arm doesn't work. It's really kind of a sad thing. And my wife finally goes, 'You know what? Just go get the surgery. Honestly, you're not doing anybody any favors.'"



Randy Holmes/ABC

Though the pectoral surgery was scheduled after his wife’s due date, baby Ford apparently did not want to be born yet. “She was a little bit late with the baby,” the hunk said. Regardless, his son’s late arrival (he was born on January 15) did not deter the actor from having the procedure. "I go in for the surgery and then we're thinking, 'Now, I've had the surgery. I'll be able to help.' But really, what happened was I go in for the surgery and then I wake up in another hospital and all of a sudden my wife is having the baby,” the Social Network actor told Kimmel. “You know, 'cause I’m on medication and all that.”

When the talk show host joked, “What an impression you made on the kid!” Hammer playfully replied, “He slapped me! Wake up!”

