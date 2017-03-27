Another baby for Sherlock! Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie Hunter, have welcomed their second child together, People reports. The couple named their baby boy Hal Auden.



Us Weekly confirmed in October that the couple were expanding their family. They welcomed son Christopher (who they call Kit) in June 2015.

Two months before his first child's birth, the Doctor Strange actor, 40, opened up about impending fatherhood during an interview with ET Canada. "I think what children do is enhance your life, they don't inhibit it. They don’t limit it, they give you inspiration and depths of understanding of the human condition and what it is to be on this planet and what our purpose is, that goes well beyond anything a childless actor could hope for," he said at the time. "It's a huge part of my life and it’ll be the most important part of my life, as it should be."

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

He'd go on to gush about his son to Vanity Fair in October 2016. "Having a baby – it's massive," he said. "And on a very unexpected level. Suddenly I understood my parents much more proudly than I ever had before."

Cumberbatch and the playwright, 38, tied the knot in February 2015, three months after announcing their engagement with a notice in British newspaper The Times.

"Mr B.T. Cumberbatch and Miss S.I. Hunter," the clipping read. "The engagement is announced between Benedict, son of Wanda and Timothy Cumberbatch of London, and Sophie, daughter of Katharine Hunter of Edinburgh and Charles Hunter of London."

