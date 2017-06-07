Stephen Brashear/Getty

How cute is this? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna, threw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game at Seattle's Safeco Field on Tuesday, June 6.

Clad in her own personal jersey, Luna, 13 months, looked adorable as her parents helped her nail the MLB tradition. "Proud papa #LunasFirstTour," Legend, 38, gushed on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding Luna while Teigen, 31, claps nearby.

Stephen Brashear/Getty

The "Surefire" singer also posted a sweet family picture in the Mariners' dugout, though Luna was a bit distracted by the team's candy. "Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle," Legend captioned the shot.



Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Stephen Brashear/Getty

Luna had been practicing for her shining moment since the weekend. Teigen tweeted a snap of her daughter holding a baseball and wearing a cute pair of pink pajamas on Sunday, June 4. "She's practicing @mariners!" Teigen wrote. "She might need to throw it behind her back at this rate."



She's practicing @mariners! She might need to throw it behind her back at this rate pic.twitter.com/fLPniDqoXt — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2017

The family has been traveling across the United States since Legend kicked off his Darkness and Light Tour in early May. "The awesome part of this tour is my family is coming along," the Grammy winner said during a Facebook Live session earlier this year. "This will be Luna's first tour. She'll be there, so I won't have to spend a lot of time away from my family."



