One tequila, two tequila, three tequila — babies! Cindy Crawford has the cutest baby gift for George and Amal Clooney. The supermodel, whose husband Rande Gerber owns Casamigos tequila with George, shared a photo on Instagram of two tiny white onesies with the words “Casa” and “Migos” written on them on Thursday, March 30.



“Hey, @RandeGerber — think I got the perfect baby gift for the Clooneys! 👶💗👶💙,” Crawford captioned the funny photo of herself holding up the little outfits, which featured pink and blue fonts, respectively.

Hey, @RandeGerber — think I got the perfect baby gift for the Clooneys! 👶💗👶💙 A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Crawford’s post comes after Clooney joked during CinemaCon that Amal has vetoed naming their children after his beloved tequila. "My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do."



As previously reported, Julie Chen broke the news on The Talk that the Ocean’s Eleven actor and the human rights lawyer are expecting twins. Amal and Hollywood’s former most-eligible bachelor tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy, in 2014.

“I’m very excited,” Crawford told E! News earlier this month while chatting about the Clooneys. “I think it’s incredible for George and it really took Amal, I think. She’s just so amazing and they’re just so happy. It just seemed like a natural step.”

