The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, took to Snapchat on Wednesday, July 26, to document her friend performing the “gender reveal.” The mom of two — she shares son Isaac Elliot, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin — lay flat on her back while her pal held up a pendulum with a ring attached to its end over Lowry’s baby bump. Legend has it that the pendulum swinging back and forth symbolizes a boy, and if it swings in circles, it’s a girl.

“It’s a girl!” the MTV star’s friend announced after the chain swung in several circles. “I used to do high-risk maternal child health. I did it on every patient, it was always right.”

The Pride Over Pity author announced her third pregnancy via a blog post in February. She later revealed through a Twitter post in May that Chris Lopez, her former flame and longtime friend, is the father of her unborn baby.

As her due date nears, Lowry has taken to Twitter to discuss potential baby names with her fans through polls, which more than 42,000 of her followers have participated in.

Tell Us in the comments: Do you think the test revealed the truth?

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

