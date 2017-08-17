BACKGRID

Looking sporty! George and Amal Clooney were spotted holding hands after playing tennis together in Laglio, Italy, on Thursday, August 17.

The two-time Oscar winner, 56, stepped out in a dark polo shirt, black gym shorts and white sneakers, while the human rights attorney, 39, rocked a black tank top, a matching skirt, white tennis shoes. She tied her hair back in a ponytail and wore a visor.

BACKGRID

The couple welcomed twins, a daughter named Ella and a son named Alexander, in London on June 6. "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days," the actor's rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

The longtime bachelor is adjusting to fatherhood nicely, too. "He's so happy with his life. It's just life in general and having those kids is, you know, such an incredible feeling for him and Amal," George's close friend and business partner Rande Gerber told Entertainment Tonight in June. "The kids are the perfect mix of both George and Amal. They really are so cute."



As for how Amal is enjoying motherhood, Gerber added, "She's amazing. She's a natural. She looks beautiful. I mean, they're doing great."

BACKGRID

Earlier this summer, French magazine Voici published paparazzi photos of Ella and Alexander that were taken on George and Amal's private estate in Lake Como, Italy. The actor promised legal action as a result. "Over the last week, photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home," he said in a statement to Us. "Make no mistake: The photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!