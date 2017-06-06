What’s in a name? George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins on Tuesday, June 6, and shared with Us Weekly that they named their daughter Ella, and son Alexander.

According to the Baby Center, Ella is “a short form of Eleanor and Ellen, meaning ‘light.’ It can also mean ‘beautiful fairy woman’ in English, and ‘all’ or ‘other’ in German.” Ella, according to the site, is the twelfth post popular name for girls for this year.

Lionel Hahn/Abaca/startraksphoto.com

As for Alexander, the name is “Greek for ‘defender of men.’” The Baby Center reports that Alexander is the sixteenth most popular name for boys in 2017.

It’s unclear if the little ones have middle names. As previously reported, Us Weekly confirmed in February that the Money Monster actor, 56, and British human rights lawyer, 39, were going to be first-time parents.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," a rep for the actor said in a statement to Us. "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

The actor previously joked that he wanted to name their twins after the tequila company he shares with BFF Rande Gerber, Casamigos.

"My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos," the actor teased with Entertainment Tonight. "That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do."

