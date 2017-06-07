George Clooney’s Dad: The Twins Are ‘Gorgeous,’ Have Dark Hair

Nick Clooney is a proud grandpa! He couldn’t stop gushing about his son George Clooney’s newborn twins, Alexander and Ella, whom he welcomed on Tuesday, June 6, with his wife, Amal Clooney.



The retired anchorman, 83, revealed to Cincinatti’s WXIX anchor Tricia Macke on Tuesday that he and his wife, Nina Warren, met the babies via video chat. He said that Amal, who he called “superwoman,” facilitated the FaceTime conversation just two hours after the babies were born.

Nick said that the Oscar winner, 56, and the human rights attorney, 39, are doing “really well” after welcoming their new additions. “She was just great. The babies are beautiful. Of course, she’s beautiful,” he said. "George, well his eyes were glazed, so I’m not sure that he was sober,” he joked.

He added that he and Warren weren’t sure that parenthood was in the cards for George until they were introduced to Amal. “Just as I did, George married up,” he told Macke.

The family has yet to release a photo of the twins, but Nick revealed that they both have dark hair. “They are gorgeous. Nina swears they have George’s nose,” he said. "Not both of them, one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George’s] nose. His little profile.”

The former TV host also complimented his son’s name choices. “I love their names Alexander and Ella,” he continued. "Both sound terrific. … They look great, and both George and Amal are doing wonderfully well. Amal is doing terrifically well.”

As previously reported, the Money Monster actor and the British barrister, who tied the knot in September 2014, confirmed they welcomed a boy and a girl on Tuesday. “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” a rep for George told Us Weekly in a statement. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

