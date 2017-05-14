Heidi Montag cradled her growing baby bump as she celebrated her first Mother’s Day in a sweet Instagram pic on Sunday, May 14.

“So excited to celebrate my first Mother’s Day! #blessed,” the 30-year-old mom-to-be captioned the photo taken by the water. “Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication! missing my mommy!”

#happymothersday ! So excited to celebrate my first Mother's Day!🤰🏼 #blessed 🙏🏼 Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication! 💖 missing my mommy! A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on May 14, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in April, the Hills alum was “overwhelmed” when she told her husband, Spencer Pratt, they were expecting their first child. “I started crying, and he embraced me,” she told Us.



“Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her,” Pratt, 33, told Us. “She has planned for and thought about this.”

The couple told Us exclusively on Wednesday, May 10, that they are expecting a baby boy.

“It was in my heart to have a boy,” Montag, who is 17 weeks along, said. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.’”

❤ A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Montag also revealed that she’s been in touch with her former Hills castmates Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge and asked them for mommy advice. “Kristin sent me a whole list of baby things you need in the first few months, which has been really helpful,” she admitted.

For more from Montag, including her thoughts on baby names, her pregnancy cravings and how she's staying active, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!