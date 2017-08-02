Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

She’s a fit mom-to-be! The Hills alum Heidi Montag, who’s seven months pregnant, showed off her bare baby bump while working out on Tuesday, August 1.



In a Snapchat pic, the reality star, 30, worked out her arms while sporting gray shorts and a pink sports bra. She paired the look with a cap and oversized sunglasses.

Montag then shared a post-workout pic, which featured husband Spencer Pratt. “My hero… but och so swollen,” she captioned the adorable post.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in April that Montag and Pratt, 33, are expecting a baby boy. They recently celebrated their babymoon in Hawaii.



“It was in my heart to have a boy,” she told Us. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy.’ Boy or girl, I don’t care.”



Montag added: “I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son. I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close.”

As the couple inches closer to their baby’s arrival, they’ve received parenting tips from their former Hills costars.

“Kristin [Cavallari] and Audrina [Patridge] both reached out and said congratulations. I’ve actually been in touch with both of them for a while now. And I obviously asked both of them for advice," Montag told Us. "Kristin sent me a whole list of baby things you need in the first few months, which has been really helpful."

