It's going to be Mama KoKo instead of Auntie KoKo soon! Multiple sources exclusively confirm to Us Weekly that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, and Thompson, 26, began dating in September 2016 after meeting on a blind date set up by one of her friends. "I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way," she gushed in a recent interview with You magazine, shutting down engagement rumors.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

"My boyfriend is very protective of me," she continued. "Feeling loved and validated and secure is a huge thing. Tristan is protective of my entire family, which is beautiful. And I love that everything we do is as a union. When he speaks, it's 'us' and 'we,' and that's important because it shows that you're sharing life."



Kardashian joked on the season 13 finale of KUWTK in June that her beau would like to have enough children to start his own basketball team. "He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that's lovely," she said of the Cleveland Cavaliers center. "We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I'm not on birth control, it's really scary. It's like a really big step."

My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

Despite her fears, the Good American designer has repeatedly stated through the years that she'd like to start a family of her own. "She definitely wants a big family," a source exclusively told Us in April. "She wants multiple kids!"

And absence makes the heart grow fonder. "She flies [to Cleveland] to see [Thompson] almost every week," a source told Us of the couple's long-distance romance. "Things are going really well. The relationship is very serious."

Kardashian and Thompson's relationship began while she was still legally married to Lamar Odom, her husband of six years, though she split from the former NBA player, 37, in late 2013. Meanwhile, Thompson shares a 9-month-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

If Khloé is pregnant, she won't be the only expectant member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their third bundle of joy via surrogate, and Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.