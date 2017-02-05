Ivanka Trump Credit: Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

The first granddaughter is celebrating the Year of the Rooster. Ivanka Trump shared a video of her daughter, Arabella Kushner, singing a Chinese New Year song in Mandarin on Thursday, February 2.

"Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear," Ivanka, 35, captioned the Instagram video. "Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐!" (Translation: "Happy New Year!")

The clip, which has since garnered more than 1 million views, shows Arabella, 5, singing the traditional song while toting a red dragon string puppet before blowing a kiss to the camera. The mother-daughter duo also recently rang in the Chinese New Year at the Chinese embassy in Washington, according to CNN.

Arabella has been learning Mandarin since she was a toddler. In November 2012, when Arabella was 16 months old, Ivanka told the South China Morning Post that her daughter was studying with a Chinese nanny. "I don't know much, but I can pretty much name every animal in the zoo, so if I go on a safari, I'll be able to use my Mandarin," she said at the time. "It's not so practical, but I'm learning. My daughter doesn't speak much yet, but she seems to know as many words in Mandarin — in terms of understanding what they mean — as she does in English."



The businesswoman's daughter, whom she shares with husband Jared Kushner, previously showed off her multilingual skills when she recited Tang dynasty poetry on Instagram last year. The video, which was originally posted in February 2016, went viral months later in China, a country Ivanka's father, President Donald Trump, criticized throughout his campaign. In May 2016, he compared the United States' trade deficit with China to rape, saying, "We can't continue to allow China to rape our country, and that's what they're doing."

