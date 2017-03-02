Happy Ash Wednesday! Jamie Lynn Spears took a selfie with daughter Maddie and mom Lynne on Wednesday, March 1, again giving thanks to God for Maddie’s speedy recovery after she landed in the hospital in critical condition following a scary ATV accident last month.



“#AshWednesday #Godisgood,” the country singer, 25, captioned the selfie of the trio with ashes on their forehead in the sign of the cross.

Courtesy of Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn’s post comes three weeks after Maddie, 8, was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans on February 5 after the ATV she was driving flipped over and landed in a pond. “Because she was strapped in, they couldn’t get her out immediately. Rescue workers had to get her out," a source told Us Weekly at the time. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office added to Us that Maddie was trying to avoid driving over a drainage ditch when the accident occurred.

Maddie woke up two days later and was released from the hospital on February 10 and has since made a full recovery.

On Saturday, February 25, Britney Spears’ younger sister shared with followers on Instagram that she is also getting back to her regular life now that Maddie's mended. "So blessed to say that my daughter has fully recovered, and returned to all her normal activities," the Zoey 101 alum captioned a selfie in a trailer. "Which means I had to as well, today is my first day back to work. I want to thank everyone again for all their prayers … God truly blessed us with a miracle.. love y'all #Godisgood."

