Living her best life! Janet Jackson’s longtime producer, Jimmy Jam, dished on the singer being a new mom while attending the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, June 22.

Despite Jackson’s split from Wissam Al Mana, Jam, 58, says that the “Rhythm Nation” singer, 51, is doing better than ever. “Janet is so wonderful,” Jam exclusively told Us Weekly. “She is so happy” being a mom.

The Grammy winning producer also confirmed that the “That’s the Way Love Goes” vocalist is working on new music as she prepares to launch her State of the World Tour in September. “She said she’s excited to go back to her day job, and her day job is making music and getting off and touring,” he said.

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Jam, who was honored with ASCAP’s Voice of Music Award on Thursday, also revealed to Us that Jackson’s experience being a mom has influenced her new sound. “I told her, ‘When you have the baby, it’s going to be a whole different inspiration for you, a whole different reservoir of creativity, of patience, of love, of all these things that have always been in you, but doesn’t really come out until the baby comes.’” Added the songwriter, “She’s reechoing that now, and it’s a lot of fun.”

As previously reported, Jackson and Al Mana, 42, split this past January after four years of marriage. A source recently revealed to Us that Jackson is fighting for sole custody of the couple’s 5-month-old son, Eissa.



Nonetheless, Jam told Us that Jackson is staying positive. “She’s doing really well, but excited to get back on the road and get in front of the fans again,” Jam told Us.

As for Eissa, the tyke is apparently not camera shy — just like his famous mom. “One of the treats of sort of being the uncle to Eissa is I get Facetimes at like one or two in the morning, usually when I’m wrapping up in the studio, and it’s always just Eissa!” Jam said. “[Jackson] just puts Eissa in front of the camera. Cutest baby in the whole history of babies.”

