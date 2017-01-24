She’s here! Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 24, to announce the birth of her third child, her first with boyfriend David Eason. Find out more about the couple’s new daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, in the video above!



The MTV personality, 25, let fans know about her little girl’s debut by sharing a sweet snap of herself, Eason and their newborn snuggled up in a hospital bed. “And she has arrived. 🎀🍼,” Evans captioned the family photo.



Ensley was born at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, four days before her January 28 due date. "Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! she's so precious and beautiful. I'm so in love with her already!" Evans tweeted hours after welcoming her daughter. "Happy and healthy!"

On Sunday, January 22, Eason shared a pic of the 16 and Pregnant alum showing off her baby bump in anticipation of their little girl’s arrival.

“Happy and healthy!” Eason — who is already dad of daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship — captioned a pic of Evans smiling and exposing her bare belly during a doctor’s appointment.



As previously reported, the third-time mother, who is already mom of son Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, celebrated her new addition during a January 7 baby shower.



"Thanks to @jamielynnwilshire and @itsashlibee for throwing the best baby shower ever!" Evans captioned a group shot with some of her gal pals on Instagram. "It's awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl's arrival soon!"

Not long after she announced her third pregnancy in August, the reality star told Us Weekly why she was thrilled about adding a daughter to her brood.



“I’ve got my girl now, and I’m very ecstatic, very happy to be actually decorating stuff and all girls' stuff, and all my friends are like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re going to be so spoiled!’” she told Us. “Because all my friends, they just have little boys, so it’s like everyone is just so superexcited for me!”



Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.



