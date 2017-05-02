Billy is a trooper! Jimmy Kimmel's screenwriter wife, Molly McNearney, shared a sweet photo of their newborn son on Twitter on Tuesday, May 2, after the late-night host revealed the baby had to undergo open heart surgery.

"I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers," McNearney, 39, captioned a picture of Kimmel, 49, and Billy, who was born on April 21, smiling at one another while the newborn rests in his hospital bed.



As previously reported, Kimmel broke down in tears during an emotional monologue on the Monday, May 1, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He told viewers that just three hours after Billy's birth, doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles noticed that he had a heart murmur and appeared purple in color. They found that Billy's pulmonary valve was blocked and there was a hole in the wall of his heart.



"The operation was a success," the comedian, who is also dad of 2-year-old daughter Jane, said. "It was the longest three hours of my life. ... He's doing great. He's eating. He's sleeping. He peed on his mother today while she was changing his diaper. He's doing all the things that he's supposed to do. This is the best."

Kimmel thanked fans for their support on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a cute photo of McNearney with their two children. "Sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support - Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well - XO," he wrote.

