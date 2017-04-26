John Legend Recalls the First Moment He Held Daughter Luna

His Luna love! John Legend opened up to Stephen Colbert about the first time he held his baby daughter after Chrissy Teigen gave birth in April 2016. Watch the video above!

"Oh, it's beautiful, it's very emotional, and it brings you and your wife closer together," Legend, 38, told Colbert, 52, during his appearance on the Late Show Tuesday, April 25. "It's a very, like, powerful feeling to see the product of your love right there in front of you."

Legend and Teigen, 31, recently celebrated Luna's first birthday. "It's a different kind of love," the "All of Me" singer added. "It's very pure, it's unconditional."

The couple adore their little girl, which is evident based on their social media photos. But, at times, Teigen does worry about the future.

"Chrissy says, 'If [our kids] don't want to come have dinner with us when we're old and if they don’t want to hang out or call us, I'm gonna be so sad,'" Legend told Colbert. "We put so much love into this."

Last month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed her secret battle with postpartum depression in an essay for Glamour.

"I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy," she explained. "Before the holidays I went to my [practitioner] for a physical. John sat next to me. I looked at my doctor, and my eyes welled up because I was so tired of being in pain. Of sleeping on the couch. Of waking up throughout the night. Of throwing up. Of taking things out on the wrong people. Of not enjoying life. Of not seeing my friends. Of not having the energy to take my baby for a stroll. My doctor pulled out a book and started listing symptoms. And I was like, ‘Yep, yep, yep.’ I got my diagnosis: postpartum depression and anxiety."

