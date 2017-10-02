Fifty-eight days. That’s how long it took for Kailyn Lowry to officially choose a name for her third son, who was born on August 5.

Teen Mom 2 fans: meet Lux Russell!

“It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official,” the 25-year-old shared in an Instagram post published on Sunday, October 1. Lowry included an adorable photo of the sleeping infant, his thick head of glossy brown hair on full display.

Lux Russell, 08/05/17 💕 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4” born at 3 am on the dot. It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official 💛 thank you to @shophighway3 for our first personalized blanket to announce. A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

When a commenter inquired why it took so long for the MTV star to decide on a moniker, she replied: “Well, for one, I didn’t know if I was having a boy or girl. And for two, maybe I wanted to see his/her first before deciding.”

Up until yesterday, Lowry had been calling her new addition “Baby Lo,” a nod to his dad, Chris Lopez. The Hustle and Heart author is also mom of Issac, 7, (with former boyfriend Jo Rivera) and Lincoln, 3, (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin).

When Lowry stopped by the Us Weekly offices last month she admitted that parenting three young children is a challenge. “The mornings are a crazy. Isaac doesn’t want to get up. Lincoln is always up first and then the baby might have just fallen asleep,” she told Us.

Lowry and Lopez don’t live together, which adds to the stress. “It’s been a little bit hard,” she said. “It’s hard because he’s in school and working.”

