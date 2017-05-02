Kailyn Lowry confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday, May 2, that Chris Lopez is the father of her unborn third child.

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

After OK! Magazine tweeted a story with the headline "Pregnant Kailyn Lowry takes DNA test — Is Chris Lopez REALLY the baby daddy?" the Teen Mom 2 star, 25, replied, "Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already." Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.



Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already. https://t.co/tAB1ef6RHu — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017

Fans first speculated that Lopez was the baby's father last week when Lowry shared an Instagram photo of herself cradling her baby bump with the caption, "Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me." Some people guessed that "Lo" came from Lowry's own last name, while others suggested that she was referring to her friend Lopez.



The 16 and Pregnant alum confirmed her third pregnancy in late February, but had yet to identify the father. She already has two sons: Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.



"Please know this was a choice I made," Lowry wrote of her pregnancy in a February 24 blog post. "I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I've had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn't want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief. ... I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay."



In addition to preparing for the upcoming birth of her third bundle of joy, the MTV star is set to graduate from Delaware State University later this month. She shared a series of adorable cap and gown photos with her sons on her blog on Sunday, April 30. "This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family," she wrote.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!