Kailyn Lowry Shares First Family Photos With Her Three Sons

Her three boys! Kailyn Lowry posted the first family photos of herself with her three sons after welcoming a still-unnamed baby boy with ex Chris Lopez on August 5.



The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, shared outtakes from a photoshoot. In one pic, Lowry snuggles in bed with Isaac, 7, (whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera) Lincoln, 4, (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) and her little boy while cameras capture the sweet moment from all angles. “Our first family pictures!” she captioned the Sunday, August 20, post.

In another pic, the family of four heads outside to pose in the grass. The reality star holds her newest addition, while Isaac and Lincoln keep close to their mom. “Part 2! Can’t wait to see the professional ones by @meaganreadyphotography @wendydarling.photo,” she wrote on Monday, August 21.

Lowry previously opened up about her excitement to welcome a happy and healthy baby after a high-risk pregnancy. “There were fears throughout the pregnancy and that’s why I was hesitant to announce it in the first place,” she told RadarOnline earlier this month. “Even at 17 weeks when I announced it live, I was like, ‘Could I even miscarry now?’ and I just didn’t know what that looked like. … There were always fears in the back of my mind, but my doctor felt pretty confident about this one.”

Although she and Lopez aren’t currently together, she revealed that he was by her side during the birth. “I was always hoping he would come, but just based on how our relationship has been there was always a question whether he would have his phone on him or would he be at work,” she said. “I’m so glad that he came.”

She hopes that he’ll be a part of their son’s life. “Every child deserves their dad. I’m hopeful,” she said. “I’m positive he’ll be around.”

