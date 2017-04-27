Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry showcased her growing baby bump in a new selfie on Wednesday, April 26, but it was what she called her unborn child that had fans thinking she'd revealed the name of her baby daddy.

"Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me," the soon-to-be mother of three captioned the Instagram photo that showed her cradling her belly as she wore a black Nike tank and posed makeup-free.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me 👶🏽🤰🏼🖤 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

The MTV star, 25, confirmed that she was pregnant at the end of February, but has yet to reveal who the father of her baby is. Lowry already has two sons — Isaac, 7, whose father is ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, whose dad is Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

While some fans surmised that "Lo" came from the 16 and Pregnant alum's own last name, and others wrote that it stood for "little one," a few commenters suggested that she was referring to her pal Chris Lopez.

"Baby Lo= Baby Lopez= Chris Lopez," one wrote.

Other Teen Mom fans guessed that the baby is a girl based on the pink baby emoji Lowry posted with the caption.

"You look so different with this pregnancy," one commented. "Glowing all the time. Not to say you didnt with your boys but you just look and seem different with this one. Which leads me to believe you're having a Girl your belly is also not as big as with the boys."

Lowry wrote in a blog post on her website on February 24 that being pregnant as she finishes her bachelor's degree isn't "an ideal situation but I know everything will be ok."

"Please know this was a choice I made," she added. "Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can't wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."

