So heavenly! Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy, Us Weekly can reveal.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that the Doubt actress, 38, was pregnant. In September, Heigl joked about her pregnancy cravings during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"[I'm] trying really hard to stop [eating junk food]," she told ET at the time. "If I'm not on set, I don't think about them that much. And I don't eat them because they're not around. But on set, crafty always has a plethora of doughnuts in really pretty pink boxes, and I can't stop thinking about them."

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Heigl and singer Kelley, 36, met on set of his "Only You" music video in 2005 and tied the knot in December 2007. Their son now joins big sisters Naleigh and Adalaide, whom they adopted in 2009 and 2012, respectively.



"They're so excited," Heigl told ET back in August. "For them, it's an 'out of sight, out of mind' thing. They'll forget about it for a while, and then suddenly be like, 'Hey have you had that baby yet?'"

Heigl, who was the guest of honor at a holiday-themed baby shower last month, gushed about her growing family on December 10. "It is truly a magical time of year to be welcoming in new life and celebrating God’s hope for us, his faith in us, and his unconditional love," the Grey's Anatomy alum wrote on her blog, Heavenly Days. "It is how all us parents feel about our children and Josh and I are no exception!"

