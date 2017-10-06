Baby No. 1 is handled. Scandal star Katie Lowes has welcomed her first child— a baby boy — with husband Adam Shapiro.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Lowes, 36, announced the news ahead of the show's final season premiere on Thursday, October 5. "Baby’s first #Scandal Thursday!" Lowes captioned an Instagram photo of her son's toes. "@shappyshaps and I are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We’re happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator."

The actress announced she was expecting her first bundle of joy with the Kingdom actor in May during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!



"It's a boy!" she exclaimed. "We have zero names.”

Lowes, who plays Quinn Perkins on the hit ABC drama, was quick to tell her boss, Shonda Rhimes, the exciting news.

"I told her five minutes from being pregnant," she revealed to host Jimmy Kimmel. "She already knew — she's a genius."

The star added that Rhimes could’ve guessed it was either a “really good weekend eating pizza and beer or I was pregnant.”

However, Lowes’ pregnancy didn’t stop the actress from returning to work.

"Something feels different about Quinn this season #Scandal #FirstDayBack #Season7," the 35-year-old captioned a playful Instagram selfie cradling her baby bump on set.

Lowes and Shapiro tied the knot in 2012. "I was a wedding planner's assistant for years. And I knew I did not want to have a traditional wedding because I had worked a million of them. So my husband and I got married at a sleep away camp in the Berkshires," the Zootopia actress said during an appearance on Live With Kelly in April. "We rented a whole camp. We had a variety show, we had a color war, we had 215 people in cabins. The cops came. There was a drum circle. There was a fire pit.”

Calling her husband “the cutest,” Lowes gushed to Us Weekly in December 2014. “He leaves notes in my bag that say things like KICK ASS TODAY! It reminds me of the Sex and the City episode where Carrie gets broken up with on a Post-It, but the opposite!”



