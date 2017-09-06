Watch out, North! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a baby girl, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, turned to surrogacy after having high-risk pregnancies with daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 21 months. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that an agency referred a twentysomething San Diego mother to Kardashian and husband West, 40. A source exclusively told Us in late July that the surrogate is expected to give birth to the couple's third child in January 2018.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Though Kardashian has yet to confirm the news, she recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she and the "Fade" rapper were "definitely trying" for baby No. 3. "We are hoping so," she added.



Another sibling rivalry may be on the horizon, too. "I don't know if it's because [North] is the older sister, I don't know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it's so hard for me," Kardashian said while guest-hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan on August 28.



"She gets so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff," she continued. "And now, the phase isn't going away. Her thing is she thinks she's outsmarting me. She's like, 'We're having a tea party, mom. No boys allowed. Dad can't come too then. And she'll just slam the door on her brother's face. He'll just start crying."



