On the road to recovery! Kim Zolciak shared a picture of her family backstage at John Legend's concert in Atlanta on Friday, May 19, and her son Kash appears to be almost healed after he underwent emergency surgery for a dog bite.

"Such a great way to end my birthday!! If you haven't seen @johnlegend in concert you are missing out! He is incredible!! Kash is a huge John Legend fan and watching Kash watch John made me cry! So inspiring!" the Don't Be Tardy star, 39, captioned an Instagram shot of herself, husband Kroy Biermann and kids Brielle, Ariana, KJ and Kash with the 10-time Grammy winner. (The couple also share 3-year-old twins Kane and Kaia.)



Such a great way to end my birthday!! If you haven't seen @johnlegend in concert you are missing out! He is incredible!! Kash is a huge John Legend fan and watching Kash watch John made me cry! So inspiring! 😍😍 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 19, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

In the picture, Kash, 4, looks adorable in a black polo and ripped denim shorts. The bruising around his left eye, which was caused by an April 23 dog bite, appears to have nearly fully healed. (Earlier this month, Zolciak shared the first photo of Kash's eye injury on Instagram, in which his cheeks were swollen and he had a large scratch mark that extended down to his upper lip.)



While celebrating Kash's recovery at Friday night's concert, the family finally came face-to-face with Legend. Zolciak recently joked on Twitter that her daughter Brielle, 20, would trade oral sex for the clan to go backstage. Legend's wife, model Chrissy Teigen, responded to the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, "Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!