Lauren Conrad looked incredible while serving as bridesmaid during a wedding at the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa in California on Saturday, August 19, just six weeks after giving birth.

The Hills star wore a neutral-colored, sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline while her hair was styled in gentle waves for the wedding of event planner Cassandra Herschenfeld of Cassandra Bette Events. She smiled while carrying a bouquet of white flowers as she walked down the aisle arm-in-arm with a groomsman.

An Instagram photo posted by celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss revealed that the bridesmaids wore dresses from Conrad’s contemporary line, Paper Crown. Fellow Laguna Beach alum Lo Bosworth was also in the wedding party.

The designer, 31, and husband William Tell, 37, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Liam James Tell, on July 5. She announced her son’s arrival with a sweet Instagram post that showed a picture of a cross-stitch design that depicted her growing family including the couple’s two dogs with the quote, “And then there were five.”

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Conrad and the former Something Corporate guitarist met when the reality star was 16 and were set up on a blind date 10 years later. They got married in September 2014 in a picture-perfect ceremony where she wore a custom dress designed by Badgley Mischka. The reality TV star’s bridesmaids also wore gowns from her Paper Crown line.

Conrad isn’t the only Hills alum to expand her family: Audrina Patridge welcomed daughter Kirra Max in June 2016, Whitney Port’s son Sonny Sanford arrived last month and Kristin Cavallari has three kids with husband Jay Cutler. Conrad’s former friend Heidi Montag is currently pregnant with her first child with Spencer Pratt.

