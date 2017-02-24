Mom in training! Pregnant Irina Shayk visited Disneyland with her sister, Tatiana Petenkova, and her niece and nephew on Wednesday, February 22.

Shayk, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, kept her baby bump concealed by tying her coat around her waist. The 31-year-old stunner donned comfortable-looking black leggings and sneakers for the fun outing and purchased a pair of adorable sequined Minnie Mouse ears to fit in at the happiest place on Earth!



A source tells Us Weekly that while Cooper wasn’t in attendance at the park, he's offered up his Los Angeles pad for Shayk’s sister and kids to stay at. “Irina has been taking them all over L.A.,” the insider tells Us of the Russian model, adding that their trip to Disneyland was a blast.

“They stayed all day into the evening and saw the fireworks at the end of the night,” the source shares. “Irina took it easy and did the kiddie rides mostly, but she had a great time with her niece and nephew.”

The Victoria’s Secret model, who walked in the latest show with a hint of a bump, took to Instagram to share sweet snaps from their trip. “Iri + iri with Mickey + Minnie✨🏰💘,” she captioned one photo with her niece and the stuffed Disney characters inside a store at the park on Wednesday. In a second photo, Shayk poses alongside her sister and niece and nephew on the Jungle Cruise ride.

Cooper and Shayk first started dating in April 2015. The pair went public with their romance at the L'Oréal Red Obsession party during Paris Fashion Week in March 2016. On Valentine’s Day, they were photographed enjoying an adorable beach picnic.

