Pregnant Jamie Otis Reveals What’s in Her Hospital Bag

Labor and delivery nurse Jamie Otis could write a book on how to breathe through contractions. But the 31-year-old, who is expecting a baby girl any day, tells Us Weekly she “felt clueless” when it came to packing her hospital bag. That’s why Otis turned to her more than 261,000 Instagram followers. “I asked them to help me since a lot of them are moms,”says the Married at First Sight alum.

It’s a solid list, which means Otis’ husband of three years, Doug Hehner, won’t be racing out to pick up odds and ends after they welcome their daughter Henley Grace. “I was told not to forget about me!” the 31-year-old tells Us. “Thank you, ladies!”

Read what Otis calls her “must-brings” for baby and mama below.

For Henley Grace:

Hat and bows

Going home outfit

Pacifier

Newborn mittens to prevent Henley from scratching her face

NoseFrida the Snotsucker

Swaddle blanket

Diapers and a small pack of wipes

Outfit for picture in the hospital

For Jamie:

Toiletries

Bathrobe

Slippers

Nursing bra

Nursing pads and nipple ointment

Nursing gown and pajamas

Towel from home (“Such a good idea,” notes Otis, “because towels at the hospital tend to be super tiny and rough!”)

Otis and Hehner announced their pregnancy exclusively to Us Weekly January. The happy news came just six months after the couple shared that they had miscarried their first child, Johnathan Edward.



Otis learned she was pregnant on December 20, 2016 — Johnathan’s due date. “It was this day that were dreading,” Otis told Us at the time. “Then I take a test and get a confirmed positive.” Later that night, Otis presented Hehner with a framed photo. “It was a picture of us,” she revealed. “On the side there was a message from the baby saying, ‘Dear Daddy, my big brother Johnny said he was due to be here with you today, but since he couldn’t be, he sent me instead.”

