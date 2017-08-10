Pregnant Jamie Otis Reveals What’s in Her Hospital Bag

Labor and delivery nurse Jamie Otis could write a book on how to breathe through contractions. But the 31-year-old, who is expecting a baby girl any day, tells Us Weekly she “felt clueless” when it came to packing her hospital bag. That’s why Otis turned to her more than 261,000 Instagram followers. “I asked them to help me since a lot of them are moms,”says the Married at First Sight alum.
It’s a solid list, which means Otis’ husband of three years, Doug Hehner, won’t be racing out to pick up odds and ends after they welcome their daughter Henley Grace. “I was told not to forget about me!” the 31-year-old tells Us. “Thank you, ladies!”
Read what Otis calls her “must-brings” for baby and mama below.
For Henley Grace:
Hat and bows
Going home outfit
Pacifier
Newborn mittens to prevent Henley from scratching her face
Swaddle blanket
Diapers and a small pack of wipes
Outfit for picture in the hospital
It's our DUE DATE MONTH! 🤰🏼🙌🏼💗 ..laying on the couch, fighting a cold & scrolling through old pics - my hubby snapped this one from my first day of #maternityleave.💕 She's due 8/24/17 - but whenever she decides to come we'll gladly welcome her.👶🏼🌈 #3weeksleft #SOEXCITED #cantwaittomeether #countdown
For Jamie:
Toiletries
Bathrobe
Slippers
Nursing bra
Nursing pads and nipple ointment
Nursing gown and pajamas
Towel from home (“Such a good idea,” notes Otis, “because towels at the hospital tend to be super tiny and rough!”)
Otis and Hehner announced their pregnancy exclusively to Us Weekly January. The happy news came just six months after the couple shared that they had miscarried their first child, Johnathan Edward.
Otis learned she was pregnant on December 20, 2016 — Johnathan’s due date. “It was this day that were dreading,” Otis told Us at the time. “Then I take a test and get a confirmed positive.” Later that night, Otis presented Hehner with a framed photo. “It was a picture of us,” she revealed. “On the side there was a message from the baby saying, ‘Dear Daddy, my big brother Johnny said he was due to be here with you today, but since he couldn’t be, he sent me instead.”
Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!
For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.