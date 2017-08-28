Getting closer! Julia Stiles showed off her baby bump at nearly eight months pregnant while on a camping adventure in George, Washington, on Sunday, August 27.

In the sweet snap shared to Instagram, the 36-year-old cradles her baby bump while dressed in a comfy gray T-shirt, black leggings and oversized sunglasses.

“That time I went camping, nearly eight months pregnant, just to see @nathanielrateliff and the @nightsweatsnc” the blonde beauty captioned the pic of herself attending the Nathaniel Ratecliff & The Night Sweats concert held at the George Amphitheater that weekend.

In June, Us Weekly confirmed that the 10 Things I Hate About You star was expecting her first bundle of joy with with fiancé Preston J. Cook. And since sharing their happy news, the actress has not been shy about documenting her pregnancy on Instagram.

In a snap shared on Instagram earlier this month, the star looked confident as she put her growing belling on display for a mirror selfie:

“Alright, I couldn't resist.”

Stiles and Cook, who got engaged on Christmas Eve 2015, met on the set of 2015’s Go With Me, where Cook worked as a camera assistant.

“Best Christmas Ever!" Stiles wrote alongside the Instagram pic at the time, showing off her stunning diamond engagement ring.

The Silver Linings Playbook star recalled the the proposal during an appearance on Live With Kelly in July 2016.

“We had had a conversation waiting for an elevator one day, where he was randomly like, out of nowhere, ‘With jewelry, you don’t really wear silver or platinum. You’re more into gold,’” she told host Kelly Ripa at the time. “And then I went, ‘What is up with this conversation?’”

In an interview with the Today Show in June, The Bourne Supremacy star gushed over her love, explaining why Cook was the right guy for her.

"He's just a really good man,” Stiles told Hoda Kotb."It's a gut feeling, I guess. But the more we spend time together, the more that's confirmed. He's just really caring and attentive and a solid dude."

