Pregnant Lauren Conrad’s Instagram is equally as Pinterestable. The expecting fashion designer shared an adorable — and likely Valencia-filtered Instagram photo — of her bare baby bump in a bikini on Instagram on Thursday, March 30.



“Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹,” the Hills alum, 31, wrote alongside the adorable snap taken on a chaise lounge on a gorgeous looking beach.

Conrad and her husband, William Tell, announced they’re expecting their first child together in January. The Paper Crown designer hasn’t been photographed out much since sharing the happy news, but posted her first bump pic one week after the announcement via her personal website LaurenConrad.com.

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet," she captioned a sonogram photo in January to break the news.

"My favorite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with," the LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's designer wrote on her blog in August 2015. "Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun."

The couple, who met on a blind date, tied the knot in September 2014.

