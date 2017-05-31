Whitney Port’s pregnancy hasn’t been easy, but she has a bevy of pals to turn to for advice once her little one arrives. While chatting with Us Weekly about The Hills baby boom, the fashion designer, 32, revealed which former MTV costar she’ll be asking for parenting advice.

“I love Audrina [Patridge]. Audrina is such a great girl. I will reach out to her if I feel like I need anything,” Port told Us of her pal, who welcomed her first child, Kirra, with husband Corey Bohan in June 2016.

Port announced she’s expecting her first child with husband Tim Rosenman in February, just one month after her friend and former costar Lauren Conrad announced that she’s also pregnant. In April, Us exclusively revealed that Hills villains Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are also expecting.

“I'm so excited for everyone,” Port told Us of her Hills costars. “It's really awesome and I'm really [excited] that we're all pregnant, but I have not had the chance to chat with anybody yet.”

Port has been vocal, however, about her difficult pregnancy.

“I would say the hardest part was definitely the first trimester,” Port, who recently teamed with Bundle Organics, told Us. “Just the exhaustion, morning sickness … I just had a really hard time dealing with the fact that I wasn't in control of my body anymore and that I couldn't really go and do the things that I used to do.”

“I’m starting to feel like a cute pregnant lady as opposed to a pudgy pregnant lady, but I can't really say that sexy is a word that I would use to describe myself right now,” she said.



Luckily, Rosenman, Port added, has been a “sweet and supportive” husband she can lean on.



“We went to an amazing nursing class and they taught him all these different moves and massages and techniques that he can use to make me feel better, not only throughout my pregnancy, but during my labor and he's always offering to do that and willing to do it,” Port shared. “He's been really amazing.”

