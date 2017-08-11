She’s here! Scott Porter and his wife, Kelsey, have welcomed their second child together — a baby girl.

"Sweet dreams, world," he captioned a photo holding the newborn in the hospital on Friday, August 11.



The Friday Night Lights alum, 38, teased her arrival in an Instagram post one day earlier. “Spent our last day as a family of three at an amazing park with a picnic and a waterfall and with a love that will never change for our little boy. #BigBoyMcCoy,” he captioned an Instagram post of Kelsey and their son McCoy, 2.



Porter announced in April that the couple were expanding their family. The pair met when he was filming FNL and she was a cheerleader at the University of Texas at Austin. They tied the knot in April 2013 after four years of dating.

"We have these huge patches of not being able to be together, but newlywed life is pretty awesome," the Hart of Dixie actor told Us Weekly in July 2013. "We do what we call TV dates where we both get on iChat. I’ve got a Slingbox, which allows me to control my cable box at home from anywhere in the world on my laptop through an internet connection. I'll put on a show that we love to watch together. During the commercial breaks, we'll un-mute each other and talk about what just happened. And we'll do it over iChat so that we can see each other, and that kind of feels like a date night a little bit."



