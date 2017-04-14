Whitney Port isn't having an easy pregnancy. The Hills alum opened up about her experience so far in a new interview with Today.

"I love my baby but I hate my pregnancy," Port, 32, said. "Obviously, hate is a strong word and really polarizing. I got some backlash from my mom, who is very sensitive to how I'm dealing with my pregnancy, and it upset her."

The former reality star announced in February that she and her husband, producer Tim Rosenman, are expecting their first child together. Port told Today that her pregnancy has taken a physical and emotional toll on her.

"[It] has not been an easy process. Dealing with the extra hormones and being very sensitive to everything and feeling outside pressures. And physically, with my changing body, not having control over that... morning sickness, exhaustion, aversion to food, broken blood vessels, bloody noses. All of these things that are not very fun," she said. "[I always thought] pregnancy was this exciting, beautiful, wonderful, magical thing, until I experienced my own, and it wasn't all of that."

Port and her husband met on set of The City and tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, in November 2015.

"It's such a great feeling!" the couple told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement at the time. "We finally get to stop saying fiancé and be husband and wife! We really always knew we would end up together and now we can start a new amazing chapter in our lives. The wedding was everything we hoped it would be and we will cherish the memories for the rest of our lives."

Port, who started her own YouTube series about her pregnancy, isn't the only former MTV star becoming a parent. Lauren Conrad, Jason Wahler and Talan Torriero are all expecting babies, too. (Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge are already moms.) Us broke the news earlier this week that Heidi Montag is pregnant and expecting a baby with Spencer Pratt.



