They’re now a family of four! Zooey Deschanel and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, have welcomed a baby boy, Charlie Wolf, a rep for the couple confirmed to Us Weekly. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Us Weekly reported in January that the New Girl actress, 37, was pregnant and expecting her second child with Pechenik. During her pregnancy, Deschanel was spotted showing off her baby bump on set while filming the CW comedy in Los Angeles.



The ultra-private couple are already parents of a daughter, Elsie Otter, whom they welcomed in July 2015. The 500 Days of Summer star and the film producer surprised fans in August 2015 when they confirmed the birth of their baby girl and revealed that they had secretly tied the knot in Texas two months earlier.

During her first pregnancy, Deschanel said that she struggled with having to give up some of her favorite foods. “You can’t have sushi. You can’t have cheese that tastes good,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in 2015. “You can have a little bit [of coffee], but I would have, like, four cups a day. And now I can have a half cup, which is a joke! It’s a total joke!"



