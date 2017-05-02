Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kendall Jenner and her rumored beau A$AP Rocky were spotted getting cozy once again at the 2017 Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

The 21-year-old supermodel, who stunned in a sheer, barely-there La Perla Haute Couture gown covered in thousands of crystals, wasn’t shy about showing PDA with the rapper, 28, during the New York City fashion event. Kim Kardashian shared a Snapchat photo of A$AP Rocky grabbing Kendall’s butt while younger sister Kylie Jenner crouched down to take a photo of the couple.



Kendall and the “Wild for the Night” rapper also looked close in Kylie’s epic, star-studded bathroom selfie. The duo snuggled up while posing with several other stars, including Kardashian, Brie Larson, Paris Jackson, Lily Aldridge, Diddy and Frank Ocean.



The pair stuck together at Rihanna’s Met Gala afterparty, too. Kendall and A$AP Rocky were seen dancing together while partying at 1 Oak nightclub. “Kendall and A$AP were inseparable all night. She was sitting with her back on his legs and dancing on him,” a party guest tells Us Weekly. “They looked like a couple.”

Us Weekly first reported that the duo were spending time together last July. By August 2016, their fling had progressed into “full-on dating,” an insider told Us at the time. They were recently spotted looking flirty at Coachella in April and hanging out in Paris in January.

Kendall told Harper’s Bazaar in April that she likes to keep her relationships private until it’s super serious. “If I’m not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don’t even know what it is, why would I let the world know?” she said. “I’m doing my thing. I’m having fun. I’m being young."

