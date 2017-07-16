Aaron Carter was arrested in Georgia on Saturday, July 15, on charges of driving under the influence and marijuana possession, a spokesperson for the Habersham County Sheriff's Office confirms to Us Weekly.

The "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" singer, 29, was detained at approximately 9 p.m. ET in the county, which is about 90 miles north of Atlanta. He was charged with DUI, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Police confirm to Us that Carter was in the vehicle with his girlfriend, photographer Madison Parker. She was also arrested and charged with obstruction and two drug-related charges.

Prior to his arrest, the pop star's management team wrote on his Twitter account that he would not be able to make his scheduled performance in Kansas City on Saturday night "due to transportation issues."



Carter, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, was previously arrested for marijuana possession in February 2008.



Us Weekly has reached out to Aaron's publicist for comment.

