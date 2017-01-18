Not so family-friendly after all. Aaron Rodgers’ family doesn’t quite get along with the NFL star’s girlfriend, Olivia Munn, a source tells Us Weekly — which may have led to the headline-making rift between Aaron and his family.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source exclusively tells Us. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Another source previously told Us that the Green Bay Packer, 33, and the Office Christmas Party actress, 36, weren’t thrilled that the athlete’s estranged father, Ed, spoke briefly about the family tension in an interview with The New York Times.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“[They] don’t want this public,” the source told Us, confirming that the two-year rift is “over the actress.” In the Times interview, Ed spoke sparingly about his strained relationship with hi son, only calling the situation “complicated” and noting that the family is “hoping for the best.”



Aaron and Munn have been dating since 2014; the much-discussed estrangement began sometime around then. Word of the family drama first made headlines when Aaron’s younger brother Jordan, who competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, warned the reality star that she might not meet Aaron during the couple’s visit to his hometown of Chico, California.



Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

During the episode, Ed told Fletcher, 26, that “fame can change you,” hinting at the distance between Aaron and the rest of the family. (In December, Jordan’s other brother Luke posted an image of the family looking cozy at a restaurant during a “family road trip.” Aaron and Munn were noticeably absent from the picture.)



“JoJo still has not met Aaron Rodgers, which is crazy,” the first source confirmed to Us. The pair got engaged on the August 1, 2016, finale of The Bachelorette. Jordan, 28, for his part, has kept mostly mum about the brothers’ contentious relationship, explaining on the “Garbage Time” podcast in June that the brothers do “have a relationship. It’s complicated. I’ll say that.”



A third source tells Us, "Obviously Jordan hates the tension with his brother Aaron. But the thing is nobody knows what really happened – Olivia, money, fame, all of it?"

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



