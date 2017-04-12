Aaron Rodgers has been a fixture in the Hollywood scene amid his split from girlfriend of three years, actress Olivia Munn.



A insider tells Us Weekly that friends have seen “drastic changes” in the 33-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback since the football season ended for his team in January. Although Rodgers owns a home in San Diego, he's been spending an increasing amount of time in nearby L.A.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

“He’s been getting weekly facials in Beverly Hills and has also hired Ryan Gosling's personal stylist to dress him,” the insider tells Us.

The NFL hunk has also been switching up his fitness routine to work out with Nick Jonas, who primarily trains at the star-studded Unbreakable Performance Center. “He used to work out in Calabasas with his teammates during the offseason, but this offseason he’s chosen to work out primarily with Nick Jonas in West Hollywood,” the pal added.

Along with Jonas, the Pro Bowler has been hanging with actor pals Ryan Rottman and Eddie Mills, instead of his usual football crew. “One teammate said, ‘The only time we’ve seen Aaron this offseason is on TMZ leaving Catch,’” the source tells Us of cameras catching Rodgers at the L.A. hot spot.

Meanwhile, Munn, 36, has been in Vancouver to shoot her upcoming horror film, The Predator. She has been spotted playing with the couple’s two rescue dogs, Chance and Frankie, on set.

Last week, news broke of the couple’s split, with multiple sources confirming to Us Weekly that the athlete and the Newsroom actress had called it quits. As previously reported, sources told Us that Munn was a factor in Rodgers’ highly publicized estrangement from his family, including Bachelorette winner Jordan Rodgers. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons,” the insider claimed. “That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family."



