He went there! Alec Baldwin reprised his Saturday Night Live impression of the president-elect when he joined Robert De Niro, Cher and more celebs at an anti-Trump rally in NYC on Thursday, January 19.



Referring to recently published, unverified documents that claimed that Donald Trump engaged in perverted sexual acts with prostitutes during a visit to Russia, the 30 Rock alum addressed a crowd outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower near Central Park.



"I just wanna say I've been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time," he told the more than 20,000 protesters. "I have to go to the bathroom, I have to pee. But I'm holding it in, I'm holding it in, I'm not gonna pee. I'm going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight, I'm going to hold onto it until I get there."

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Then turning serious, Baldwin continued. "Donald Trump and Steve Bannon and Mike Pence and all these people that are part of the Trump administration, they think that you are gonna lay down," he said. "The one thing they don't realize is that New Yorkers never lay down."



Michael Moore and Mark Ruffalo organized the We Stand United NYC Rally on the eve of Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States, and Baldwin was joined by celebs including Cher, Shailene Woodley, Cynthia Nixon, Natalie Merchant, Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei, Rosie Perez, Sally Field and De Niro as well as NYC mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton.

"There are those who are working to divide us," Sex and the City alum Nixon told the crowd, who gathered across several blocks in Manhattan. "We're not going back. We're not turning around."



"Yes we’ve had a setback," she added, according to the New York Daily News. "But we can see it as a setback or we can see it as a challenge. And where there is a challenge there is an opportunity to show that love, equality and unity can beat hatred and discrimination."



Cher, who has been outspoken in her criticism of the former Apprentice host on Twitter, described Trump as a "narcissist."



"The power of the people is bigger than those a--holes in Washington," she said as she apologized for her "potty mouth."

"Never give up, because the thing that will help us, that will get us through this is anger," she added, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Otherwise, we'll be in sadness and depression."

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

De Niro, who spoke out in support of his friend Meryl Streep after Trump bashed her following her speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month, told the crowd that he was "very happy" to be there "with all of you and all of my overrated friends."



Then the Oscar winner read a few tweets that he predicted the real estate mogul would be sending out in the middle of the night.



"First, 'De Niro's career is a disaster,'" he said. "'He was passed over for Godfather 4 and Magnificent Seven. Pathetic!' Another tweet: 'De Niro should give back his Oscars. Voting rigged. There was only one true Raging Bull and that was Vladimir Putin.' One more: 'An extremely credible source told me that Nobu [De Niro's Japanese restaurant chain] uses raw fish in their sushi and the portions are so small. Sad.'"



Then he turned serious. "We're all rooting for the new administration, of course, to abandon the divisive, racist, misogynist, ignorant plans it's 'trumpeting' and lead us with intelligence and compassion," he said. "Whatever happens, we Americans, we New Yorkers, we patriots, will stand united for our rights and the rights of our fellow citizens."

