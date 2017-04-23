So that's what it's like! Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario explained in a new interview exactly how it feels to touch her costar Zac Efron's rock-hard, six-pack abs.

"Early on, I had to do a scene where I had to flirt with him and touch his waist," the actress, 31, told Entertainment Tonight. "It was sort of like a — I wasn't prepared. It was like an animalistic shock went through me. I don't know. He's, like, not human. He's like something Michelangelo carved. I've never seen a man that looks like him. It's incredible."

Just like Us, fellow Baywatch babe Ilfenesh Hadera wasn't fortunate enough to caress Efron's toned physique, but she spent plenty of time staring at it while shooting the movie. "I didn't go for the ab touch," she told ET. "They're so kind of, like, unreal that you just wanna leave 'em alone."



"He's wonderful and he's smart and so talented," Hadera continued. "So, you know, he becomes less of a body and more of Zac Efron, this great guy."

Efron's jacked bod doesn't come easy. To get beach-ready for Baywatch, the beefcake had to slim down to a mere five-percent body fat after just 12 weeks of training. "When I'm very careful about my fitness and have a goal in mind, it keeps me motivated and balanced," Efron, 29, told Men's Fitness last year as he prepared for the role. "I wake up earlier. I don't feel the need to be out — that kills your day, your hobbies and your motivation."

Baywatch hits theaters on May 25.



